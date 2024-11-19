 Sion Koliwada, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ganesh Kumar Yadav Plans An Upset Of Incumbent Tamil Selvan
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Will R Tamil Selvan be able to retain his seat?

Manas JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024: Sion Koliwada constituency | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena-Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Sion Koliwada assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Sion Koliwada assembly constituency comes in Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Sion Koliwada constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 179, falls in Mumbai City District. Sion Koliwada, the general category constituency, is currently represented by R Tamil Selvan (BJP)

In upcoming polls, the fight is between him and Congress' Ganesh Kumar Yadav.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Tamil Selvan defeated Yadav by 13,951 votes. Tamil Selvan got 54845 votes while Ganesh Kumar Yadav got 40894 votes.

Tamil Selvan had won in 2014 elections as well.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission, Sion Koliwada constituency has 2,83,271 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.

