Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Congress youth wing workers booked for holding protest without permission in Vashi

Among those booked for staging a protest without permission included Congress youth wing president Nitin Raut

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 07:14 PM IST
Vashi police have registered a case against 15 party workers of the youth wing of Congress for allegedly protesting at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi without police permission. They had allegedly staged a protest on Monday evening against the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

On May 29 evening, the popular rapper Moose Wala was killed while driving his car in Mansa, a district in Punjab.

According to police, around 40 to 50 party workers assembled at Shivaji Chowk at sector 16 A in Vashi and shouted slogans against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. They had also burnt the effigy of CM Mann.

Among those booked for staging a protest without permission included Congress youth wing president Nitin Raut. A case has been registered against them under sections 135, 37(1) and 37 (30) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

