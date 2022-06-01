Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Congress youth wing workers booked for holding protest without permission in Vashi |

Vashi police have registered a case against 15 party workers of the youth wing of Congress for allegedly protesting at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi without police permission. They had allegedly staged a protest on Monday evening against the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

On May 29 evening, the popular rapper Moose Wala was killed while driving his car in Mansa, a district in Punjab.

According to police, around 40 to 50 party workers assembled at Shivaji Chowk at sector 16 A in Vashi and shouted slogans against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. They had also burnt the effigy of CM Mann.

Among those booked for staging a protest without permission included Congress youth wing president Nitin Raut. A case has been registered against them under sections 135, 37(1) and 37 (30) of the Maharashtra Police Act.