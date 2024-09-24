Siddhivinayak Temple Officials Reject Hygiene Concerns In Prasad Preparation Area, Suggests Reputation Tarnishing Motive

Siddhivinayak Temple (L) & Image Showing The Presence Of Newborn Rats In A Tray Of Laddus That Went Viral | File Pic & Vani Mehrotra

Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple on Monday denied allegations of unsanitary conditions in the temple’s prasad preparation area after videos and photographs emerged allegedly showing the presence of newborn rats in a tray of laddus.

Statements Of Sada Sarvankar, President Of The Temple Trust

Sada Sarvankar, president of the temple trust, said the location shown in the media was not part of the temple premises. The temple has 25 workers assigned to the laddu section, operating round the clock in shifts, he said.

BREAKING: Video shows mice over prasad at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Temple. #SiddhivinayakTemple pic.twitter.com/Hx8BJw22vh — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 24, 2024

“There is no possibility of such unhygienic conditions. When similar concerns arose at the Tirupati temple, our premises were also inspected and were found to be clean, adhering to all safety and hygiene protocols. We take maximum care to ensure hygiene, especially in the prasad section,” Sarvankar said.

Sarvankar suggested that the allegations may have been driven by ulterior motives.

“This seems like an attempt to tarnish our reputation, particularly after the announcement of the temple’s beautification project,” he said.

The official added that the temple uses the highest quality ingredients, including premium ghee, in the prasad.

“Every element, from water to raw materials, is lab-tested before being used. Three government officers oversee the operations to ensure the strictest standards are maintained.”