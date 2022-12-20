Shraddha murder case: 'No political interference, will find out why probe was delayed,' says DCM Devendra Fadnavis

DCM Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Mumbai: In the series of political drama amid the investigation of Shraddha Walkar's murder case, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis assured the people that the state government is looking after Love Jihad issues. He also clarified that the probe is unaffected by any political pressure.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "state govt is studying anti Love Jihad acts by various states & it will take a call thereafter to enact similar law in Maharashtra. A woman should not become victim of a conspiracy."

DCM @Dev_Fadnavis said state govt is studying anti Love Jihad acts by various states & it will take a call thereafter to enact similar law in Maharashtra

A woman should not become victim of a conspiracy @fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 20, 2022

"The probe so far into Shraddha Walkar case revealed that there was no external pressure or from any political leaders. However police is probing why it took a month into the filing & withdrawal of complaint by Shraddha Walkar," he further added.

@Dev_Fadnavis said the probe so far into Shraddha Walkar case revealed that there was no external pressure or from any political leaders

However police is probing why it took a month into the filing & withdrawal of complaint by Shradha Walkar @fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 20, 2022

Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar met DCM Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP MLA Kirit Somaiya last week ago at his Mumbai's residence. Soon after the meeting he held a press conference and gave a series of statements blaming the system for his daughter's death.

Vikas Walkar was further given assurance by the current state government that a high level probe will be conducted in the case and justice will be served to the family.