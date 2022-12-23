Shraddha Murder case: Aaftab Poonawala's narco test report prepared, says forensic team

The forensic team said that narco test report of Aaftab Poonawala has been prepared and that the investigating officer has been informed as well.
Poonawala has been in jail since he confessed to killing his partner Shraddha Walkar. He allegedly dismembered her body in 35 pieces, stored it in a refrigerator before throwing it across forest in Delhi.
This is a breaking story, further details awaited
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)