Shraddha Murder case: Aaftab Poonawala's narco test report prepared, says forensic team

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Shraddha murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonwala's judicial custody by 14 days | ANI
The forensic team said that narco test report of Aaftab Poonawala has been prepared and that the investigating officer has been informed as well.

Poonawala has been in jail since he confessed to killing his partner Shraddha Walkar. He allegedly dismembered her body in 35 pieces, stored it in a refrigerator before throwing it across forest in Delhi.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

