Should You Buy a Flat in an Old Building Going for Redevelopment in Bandra or Khar? A 2026 Buyer’s Guide |

Buying a flat in a building that is “going for redevelopment” is one of the most common pitches in Bandra and Khar today. In a land-scarce market where new greenfield supply is limited, older societies in these micro-markets are being transformed into modern residences, often offering larger carpet areas and contemporary amenities. The opportunity is real, but so are the risks.

According to Knight Frank data, Bandra has recorded roughly 72–75 redevelopment agreements since 2020, placing it among Mumbai’s most active redevelopment localities. Western suburbs as a whole dominate the city’s pipeline. Redevelopment agreements city-wide rose 16% in 2025 to 229 deals, with strong early momentum continuing into 2026.

The potential upside You can often enter at a lower price than a ready new flat in the same neighbourhood. Existing members typically receive a larger apartment (area increases of 30 to 100%+ are negotiated depending on the scheme and FSI available). During construction, the developer usually pays monthly rent and creates a corpus fund. In mature locations such as Bandra West and Khar West, well-executed projects have delivered meaningful appreciation over the project cycle, driven by better infrastructure, amenities, and scarcity of alternative stock.

The real risks Redevelopment is not a short process. Realistic timelines from signed Development Agreement to possession frequently stretch 3–6 years or longer. Delays arise from approvals, funding, litigation, or society disputes. Internal disagreements among members remain one of the biggest hidden risks. A developer’s financial strength and actual track record of completed redevelopments matter far more than the number of projects in the pipeline.

From our experience working on redevelopment in Bandra and Khar, the single most common reason projects stall is incomplete society consent documentation or an over-optimistic timeline in the Development Agreement. Buyers should treat any claim of “possession in 30–36 months” with caution unless the project already has key approvals in hand.



Key checks before you buy

Confirm the exact stage: society resolution passed, developer selected, Development Agreement signed, and key approvals (including RERA registration for the free-sale component) in place. “Talks are on” means almost nothing.

Scrutinise the Development Agreement: area entitlement for existing members, corpus amount, rent compensation, timelines, and penalties.

Verify the developer’s completed redevelopment projects and check the Maharashtra RERA portal for complaints or delays.

Examine society paperwork: title, member consent percentage (often 51% under current norms), and any pending litigation.

Assess whether the project economics remain viable even if timelines slip.



In Bandra and Khar, the combination of high land values, strong end-user demand, and infrastructure upgrades (Coastal Road connectivity, Metro, proximity to BKC) supports the case for selective purchases. Treat the redevelopment upside as a bonus, not the sole reason to buy. Buy the flat on its current merits and location first.



Bottom line: It can be a smart long-term move in these micro-markets if, and only if, the paperwork, developer, and society stage check out.

This article is part of Pantheion Real Estate’s Insights on Mumbai Redevelopment series. Pantheion specialises in society and luxury redevelopment projects in Bandra West and Khar West, with a focus on design-led, neighbourhood-sensitive development. The views expressed draw from the firm’s work on projects such as Palmera (Bandra West) and Luminaara (Khar West).

Have a specific question about the redevelopment process for a society in Bandra or Khar? We are happy to share practical observations from projects we have worked on.