Mission Begin Again: Mumbaikars rush to electronic stores to buy gadgets and equip themselves for work-from-home

Mumbaikars were seen flocking to the electronics stores, standing in long queues to buy gadgets and equip themselves for work-from-home, online classes, better Wi-Fi connection and home appliances as soon as Mission Begin Again was put in action.

Many buyers were looking out for laptops, desktops and mobile phones, accessories after having suffered with jammed electronics for more than two-and-a-half months when the lockdown was put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

A city-based electronics dealer said several new smartphones are in high demand, alongside the sale of WiFi dongles, laptops and tablets. Parents are looking for quality products at low prices. E-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Flipkart, have already seen a sharp surge in orders for products ranging from laptops to smartphones, tablets, television sets to washing machines.

While those working from home have opted to buy laptops and smartphones, the women of the house flocked to buy home appliances like mixer blenders, microwave ovens, washing machines and refrigerators. With the coronavirus pandemic on the surge and the onset of monsoons, there was a steep rise in the sale of water purifiers as well.

Shiv Gothiyal, a chartered accountant, said, "Me and my wife are both working from home and need our respective personal laptops. Moreover, with our children attending online classes simultaneously, we cannot leave our phones with them and neither can we let them miss classes, compelling us to buy an extra laptop and a tablet to fulfill the need of the hour."

A matrimonial website executive, Toral Thakkar, who was at loggerheads with a laptop provided by office, was happy to order a new one from Amazon as soon as the e-commerce websites resumed serving the non-essential products. "Despite having a laptop, I couldn't move as it needed constant charging, restricting my movements. I was glad to buy a new laptop, as I needed it more than anything to keep up my work or I would have faced a pay cut."