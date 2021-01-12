Shop gutted in Thane fire, no damage or casualty

Thane: A shop in Thane damaged after a fire broke out in Gurudutta building at D'souza wadi on Tuesday. However, no casualty or injury was reported. The fire was doused within few minutes by Thane's forest brigade team.

"The incident took place at around 10:15 am on Tuesday at one of the cable shops in Gurudutta building. The reason behind the fire is not yet ascertained. The fire led to major damage of the shop. The fire was brought under control within 40-50 minutes," said a fire official from Thane.

"The incident created panic among locals in the area as there were residential buildings near the shop. However, the fire brigade team immediately reached the spot and doused the fire," added the official.