Shocking! Video Shows Custard Apple Growing On Mango Tree Leaving Locals Surprised - WATCH | Mumbaiculture.in

Bhiwandi: A surprising incident has come to light from Bhiwandi, where a custard apple was reportedly seen growing on a mango tree, leaving locals both shocked and curious. The unusual sight has sparked widespread discussion among residents, with many questioning how two different fruits could appear on the same tree.

According to an Instagram post from Mumbaiculture.in, the fruit resembling a custard apple was spotted on what is believed to be a mango tree, prompting speculation and intrigue in the area. The incident quickly drew attention on social media, where users shared images and debated the possibility of such an occurrence.

The visuals from the post shows a man pointing towards a custard apple growing on a tree. The camera then shifts to the left which shows that the tree is actually a mango tree and only mangoes are seen growing on the tree except that one branch.

The post however suggests that there may be a scientific explanation behind the phenomenon. They point out that such instances could occur due to grafting, a horticultural technique where tissues from different plants are joined together, allowing them to grow as one. Another possibility, they note, could be a visual misunderstanding or misidentification of the fruit.

The incident has since become a topic of conversation both offline and online, with many expressing fascination over the unusual sight.

Blue Button Jelly Creatures Spotted On Mumbai's Coastal Regions

An unusual and striking sight has been catching the attention of beachgoers along Mumbai’s coastline. Electric-blue, button-like marine organisms, commonly spotted along Juhu Beach, have started appearing in large numbers this summer, earlier than usual. These tiny, glowing creatures, often called blue button jellies, are turning heads for their alien-like appearance.

Known scientifically as Porpita porpita, these organisms are not actually jellyfish. Instead, they are colonies of tiny, specialized hydroid polyps working together as one unit. Each colony includes organisms responsible for feeding, stinging, and reproduction, making them fascinating examples of marine life.

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