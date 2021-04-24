Shocking! Seven die in Yavatmal's Wani after consuming hand sanitiser

In a shocking incident, seven people died in Yavatmal's Wani after consuming hand sanitiser as the liquor shops were closed owing to the statewide lockdown.

The incident happened in Wani village of the district late on Friday after they were admitted with complaints of burns in the mouth, stomach, vomiting, giddiness and later succumbed in a hospital.

Wani Police Station Investigating Officer D. B. Bhadikar told IANS, "As per preliminary probe, they could not get liquor from anywhere, so they opted to drink a bottle of hand sanitizer which also contains a substantial amount of alcohol. They were rushed for treatment to the local hospital early today where they succumbed."

The Wani Police have lodged an accidental death case, the bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigations are underway. Police said, "Matter is being investigated. All of them were labourers."

Earlier in February, twelve children, between one and five years of age, were administered hand sanitiser instead of the polio vaccine at the Kapasi Kopari village under the Ghatanji Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Yavatmal. They were admitted to the government medical college in Yavatmal after they began vomiting.