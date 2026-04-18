Shocking! In-Laws Assault Woman In Public In Mumbai's Nalasopara; Onlookers Demand Strict Action -WATCH | File Photo

Vasai-Virar: A shocking incident has come to light from Nalasopara East in the Vasai-Virar region, where a woman has alleged that she was brutally assaulted by her in-laws inside the Shanti Life building. The entire incident has reportedly been captured on CCTV cameras.

According to a post by 'hp_live_news', she has been subjected to harassment and repeated physical abuse over the past 13 years over dowry demands. She further alleged that in the latest incident, she was attacked in full public view, including in front of students.

The visuals from 'hp_live_news' show the family member brutally beating the girl on two separate occasions in public.

Following the incident, anger has spread across the locality, with residents demanding strict action against those involved

Man Brutally Beaten To Death In Dadar Over Old Rivalry

A 40-year-old man, identified as Ankush Amborkar, was allegedly beaten to death in Dadar on Sunday night following a long-standing personal dispute.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 pm when Amborkar had gone to meet a friend. He was allegedly intercepted by his rival, Gaurav Sanas, leading to an argument that quickly turned violent. Sanas and his associates reportedly assaulted him brutally on the road.

Amborkar’s wife in Prabhadevi, rushed to the spot after being informed. Though she managed to pull him away, he had already suffered serious injuries. He was taken to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on her complaint, Dadar Police have registered a case against Sanas and his accomplices. Six accused have been arrested so far, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the attack stemmed from a dispute dating back to 2017, when the two had a fallout in their banjo business. The victim’s wife also claimed that Sanas had threatened him in the past and that earlier complaints had been filed.

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