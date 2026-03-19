SHOCKING! Glass Found In NOICE Dark Chocolate Ordered Via Instamart, Raises Serious Food Safety Concerns

A shocking claim circulating on social media has raised serious questions about food safety after a user alleged finding a piece of glass inside a dark chocolate bar from NOICE, a brand associated with Instamart. The incident, shared on X, has since drawn widespread attention and concern among consumers.

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According to the post, the chocolate was ordered by a user identified as Pras SwiftMojo. While consuming it, he broke off a piece to share with his child. The child reportedly complained of being pricked, prompting a closer inspection. To their shock, a fragment of glass was allegedly embedded within the chocolate.

Outrage And Safety Concerns

The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many calling it unacceptable and dangerous. Consumers highlighted the potential risk, especially as the contaminated product nearly reached a child. The post described the situation as extremely concerning, stressing that food safety must never be compromised under any circumstances.

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Expert Flags Serious Process Failure

A food technologist responding to the post explained the gravity of the situation, stating that such contamination points to a critical breakdown in manufacturing processes. According to the expert, food production facilities are required to maintain strict controls over glass materials, including logging and shatterproof protection for all glass surfaces.

The presence of glass in a finished product could indicate either that a foreign object entered the machinery before production or that something shattered during processing without being detected. Both scenarios, the expert noted, reflect a catastrophic lapse in process control.

Questions Over Quality Protocols

The expert further pointed out that in such cases, production lines should be halted immediately, followed by a thorough root cause analysis and reconciliation of all fragments. If any piece remains unaccounted for, the entire batch must be destroyed or recalled.

The incident also raises concerns about the effectiveness of hazard analysis and critical control point systems, which are designed to prevent such risks. If the claims are accurate, it suggests a serious failure in safety verification.

Call For Accountability

While there has been no official response from the brand at the time of reporting, the incident has intensified calls for stricter oversight and accountability. Consumers are urging authorities and companies alike to ensure that such potentially life threatening lapses are addressed with urgency.