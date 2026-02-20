Shivaji Maharaj Memorial To Be Built At Agra Fort, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Agra: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that a memorial will be constructed at the site in Agra Fort where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was imprisoned during the Mughal era.

“The Maharashtra government has already announced the memorial,” Fadnavis said while addressing the 396th birth anniversary celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj at the fort late on Thursday night.

400th Birth Anniversary Plan

He said the 400th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj will be commemorated at Agra Fort in 2030 and claimed that Narendra Modi would attend the event. Referring to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis said he was confident Modi would return as Prime Minister and visit the fort in 2030.

UP-Maharashtra Joint Effort

The Maharashtra chief minister thanked Yogi Adityanath for the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to acquire the site linked to Shivaji Maharaj’s imprisonment. He said both state governments were expected to work together on the memorial and expressed hope that visible progress would be seen by the next Shivaji Jayanti celebrations at the fort.

Textbook Changes Announced

Fadnavis also spoke about changes in school textbooks, claiming that earlier editions had extensive coverage of Mughal history and that greater space would now be given to the history of the Marathas and Shivaji Maharaj. He said the curriculum would focus more on the Maratha legacy.

Dignitaries Attend Event

Union minister CR Patil, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Maharashtra Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar were among those present at the programme. Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay also attended the event. Though the programme was scheduled for Thursday evening, the guests reached late at night from Mumbai.

Cultural Tribute at Mahal

A cultural programme was organised in the premises of Jahangir Mahal inside the fort, along with a stage play on the life of Shivaji Maharaj. The celebrations continued till late night.

Historical Imprisonment Recalled

According to historical accounts, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had Shivaji Maharaj imprisoned at Agra Fort, following which he was shifted to a cell away from the fort. Shivaji later escaped, an episode that is commemorated during the annual birth anniversary celebrations at the site. This year marked the fourth time Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary was celebrated at Agra Fort.

