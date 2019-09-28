Shiv Sena’s key poll-related meet today

Mumbai: Amid delay in seat-sharing deal with BJP, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has convened a key meeting on Saturday to discuss the party’s preparations for the October 21 assembly poll.

Prominent Sena leaders, office-bearers and ticket aspirants will attend the meeting in Mumbai, a party release said on Friday. District and taluka-level chiefs of the party along with aspirants who were interviewed for poll tickets have been invited for the meeting, it said.

Sources said the Sena is making preparations to contest all the 288 assembly seats in case its alliance talks with the BJP collapse.

The Sena meet comes against the backdrop of BJP leaders from the state holding discussion with the central leadership on Thursday in New Delhi to assess poll preparedness for all the seats.