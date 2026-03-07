Shiv Sena (UBT) Urges Mayor To Expedite Shivaji Maharaj Memorial And Reopen Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan |

Bhiwandi: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has urged the civic administration to expedite the construction of the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and to immediately complete the renovation of the long-shut Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan in the city.

Party’s deputy leader Vishwas Thale submitted a memorandum to Bhiwandi Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, demanding that the full-scale memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj considered a major landmark of the city be constructed at the earliest.

He also called for the immediate restoration and reopening of the Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan, which has remained closed for nearly eight years.

Accompanying Thale during the submission of the memorandum were party office bearers including Taluka chief Karsan Thackeray, district secretary Jai Bhagat, along with Deepak Patil, Vikas Bhoir, Mohan Mhanera and Chakradhari Patil, among other party members.

Speaking on the occasion, Thale said the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in the heart of the city is regarded as a historic identity of Bhiwandi. However, he pointed out that the statue has recently gone out of public view, and demanded that it be reinstalled at the earliest so that the pride and sentiments of the citizens are restored.

Also Watch:

He further stated that the Meenatai Thackeray Rangayatan, built for the cultural and entertainment activities of the city’s residents, has remained shut for the past eight years. The auditorium once served as an important venue for educational, social and cultural programmes. Its prolonged closure, he said, has adversely affected the cultural life of the citizens. As a significant cultural infrastructure of Bhiwandi, the Rangayatan should be repaired and reopened without further delay.

Responding to the demands, Mayor Narayan Chaudhary assured the delegation that he would personally inspect both sites soon and make efforts to ensure that the pending works are completed at the earliest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/