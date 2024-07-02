Shiv Sena (UBT) Triumphs In Mumbai Graduates' And Teachers' Constituencies In Legislative Council Elections

Shiv Sena UBT Logo | Representative Image

The Shiv Sena (UBT) won elections to the state legislative council from both the Mumbai graduates' and teachers' constituencies. While Anil Parab won the graduates' seat, J.M. Abhyankar bagged the teachers' constituency.

While Parab defeated Kiran Shelar of the BJP, Abhyankar trounced Shivaji Nalawade (NCP - Ajit Pawar), Shivnath Darade (BJP) and Shivaji Shendge (Shiv Sena- Shinde).

Niranjan Davkhare of the BJP won from the Konkan graduates' constituency defeating Ramesh Keer of the Congress. The counting of votes in the Nashik teachers' constituency was vitiated after the discovery of five more votes than what was registered.

Workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and others took strong objection to this as a result of which the election result was not announced till the time of going to the press.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had fielded Sandeep Gulve and he was being opposed by Kishore Darade (Shiv Sena-Shinde), Mahendra Bhavsar (NCP - Ajit Pawar) and Vivek Kolhe, independent backed by the BJP.