Shiv Sena UBT Opposes Move To Rename Mumbai's Iconic KEM Hospital

A fresh political debate has surfaced in Mumbai after a proposal to rename the iconic King Edward Memorial Hospital sparked sharp reactions. Shiv Sena UBT MLAs Ajay Choudhari and Kishori Pednekar met hospital dean Sangeeta Ravat to formally oppose the move.

The leaders emphasised that the hospital, which has served Mumbaikars for over a century, carries a legacy that should not be altered. They argued that its identity is deeply rooted in the city’s public healthcare system and is recognised across the country.

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Proposal rooted in cultural shift

The controversy follows a letter written by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, recommending that the hospital be renamed “Kaushalya Eklavya Memorial Hospital.”

In his letter dated March 25, addressed to Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge, Lodha stated that India is moving towards reclaiming its indigenous heritage. He highlighted that several public institutions still carry colonial era names, which he described as reminders of the country’s past under foreign rule.

Legacy versus identity debate

The proposal has opened up a wider discussion on whether historic institutions should retain their original names or be renamed to reflect Indian culture and values. Supporters of the change argue that renaming such institutions can inspire future generations by honouring figures rooted in Indian history.

However, opponents believe that altering long standing names risks erasing history rather than preserving it. For many citizens, KEM Hospital is more than just a name, it represents decades of trust, service, and medical care in Mumbai.

As the debate continues, the final decision now rests with civic authorities, even as public sentiment remains divided.