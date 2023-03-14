Shiv Sena UBT MLA starts hunger strike due to water supply issue in Balapur, alleges govt apathy

Asserting that the State Government has stayed water supply works in his Balapur constituency (Akola district), Shiv Sena UBT MLA Nitin Deshmukh on Tuesday started an indefinite hunger strike at the steps of Shivaji statue in Vidhan Bhavan.

The agitation comes in the wake of several Opposition members alleging that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is impeding development in their constituencies while announcing new infrastructure projects in the seats represented by its MLAs.

After Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar clamoured in the assembly for sending a senior minister to hold talks with Deshmukh, the government dispatched Shambhuraje Desai to diffuse the situation. However, he was unsuccessful as Deshmukh remained adamant on continuing the strike till the Chief Minister gave him assurance for revoking the stay order.

Notably, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently directed to lift the stay order but the issue still lingers.