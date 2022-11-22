Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab to file complaint & petition against Kirit Somaiya for defaming his image

Uddhav faction's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray legislator and former minister Anil Parab on Tuesday announced that he will file a criminal complaint against BJP leader Kirti Somaiya for defaming his image in connection with the Sai Resorts case.

Parab recently received a major relief after district additional sessions court of Khed in Ratnagiri district granted him anticipatory bail in Sai Resort case at Dapoli. He was responding to Somaiya’s move to reach Dapoli with a symbolic hammer announcing that the demolition of Sai Resorts would begin.

I am not against the government investigation agencies

“I am not against the government investigation agencies. I have submitted all the information to the agencies which called me several times. Every time I have appeared for an inquiry. I will still cooperate with the investigating agencies as I have nothing to do with the Sai Resorts. A few days ago another case was filed against me with the inclusion of Section 420. False complaints are made against me and thereafter the pressure is exerted on the police and the government,’’ claimed Parab.

“It's all a gimmick. No one asks Somaiya and his party. I have already filed a claim for damages against Somaiya. But now I am also going to file a criminal writ petition against Somaiya as he has been making defamatory statements against me. I have already clarified that I have no connection with Sai Resorts despite that news is being given. This is damaging to my image,’’ said Parab.