Shiv Sena-UBT & Eknath Shinde Sena Celebrate 58th Foundation Day with Fiery Exchanges

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde Sena celebrated the 58th Foundation Day of their parties on Wednesday with speeches targeting each other.

While Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray said that the new NDA 3.0 will not last long and will collapse soon owing to its own contradictions, Shinde characterised the victory of the rival faction in the state in the recent Lok Sabha polls as transient and likened it to a “swelling that will go away in due course”.

Thackeray said, “The NDA government will fall. We want it to fall, and mid-term Lok Sabha elections must be conducted. The INDIA bloc will win and come to power.”

Targeting the BJP, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is propped up by Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, and all the three had indulged in calling each other names in the past.

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray On Abandoning Hindutva

Countering the BJP’s charge that his party had abandoned Hindutva and was getting only Muslim votes, Thackeray shot back, saying that “all patriotic people in the country had voted decisively for the INDIA-Maha Vikas Aghadi and Shiv Sena UBT, including Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Buddhists, and other communities who love the country and to save democracy and the Constitution”.

“You question our Hindutva just because we allied with the Congress. But first look at yourself, how many of your allies speak of Hindutva? Are Nitish Kumar and Naidu Hindutvavadi by any yardstick?” he questioned.

“After the elections, you spread rumours that I am going to return to the NDA. I ask you all: Do you want to go back to those traitors who broke our party, took away the name and the symbol?” Thackeray asked, eliciting a thunderous no from the gathering.

Eknath Shinde Takes On Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Meanwhile, Shinde pointed to the Shiv Sena’s victory in its bastions like Kalyan, Thane, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituencies and said they show the party’s presence and support base in the state. Asserting his enduring relevance in Maharashtra politics, Shinde said he will win more elections, referring to the assembly polls which are due in October. “Shinde's relevance has not ended. I will win more elections in the coming days as well,” declared the CM, adding, “I will protect the trust of voters shown in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Shinde said Thackeray lacked the moral authority to invoke the legacy of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray. He cited the Lok Sabha poll results as evidence of the Shiv Sena’s continuing influence in Maharashtra.