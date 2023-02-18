Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slams ECI order, vows to finish off 'thieves' in elections

Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray called the Election Commission of India a "slave" of the Centre and vowed to finish off the "thieves" who have been given the original "Shiv Sena" name and "Bow-and-Arrow" symbol.

Thieves have stolen name and symbol

"These thieves have stolen the name and symbol of Balasaheb Thackeray's party... It was done on the eve of Maha Shivratri today and Shivaji Jayanti tomorrow. But my 'Sainiks' (soldiers) are with me. We shall not rest till we bury these robbers in the elections," roared Thackeray amidst loud rounds of applause.

"Even the ECI commissioners are behaving like Modi's slaves... probably they may be rewarded with some plum posts after retirement... But the people of Maharashtra know very well who is genuine... I challenge these stealers to come for the electoral battle with the 'Bow-and-Arrow'... We will confront you with our 'Flaming Torch', and teach you a lesson," Thackeray dared the Shinde group.

Citing precedents, the former chief minister claimed that in the past similar disputes took place in the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the AIADMK, but never was the original party name or symbol given to the breakaway faction, but this time, "the ECI gave our name-symbol to those thieves," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray imitates Balasaheb

Taking to the streets and interacting directly with the grassroot workers, Thackeray stood atop a vehicle to address an impromptu rally at the Kalanagar Junction in Bandra east.

On October 30, 1968, his father, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, stood on the roof of a car to deliver a public speech to a large group of his supporters, photos of which have surfaced on social media today, drawing comparisons to Uddhav Thackeray's meeting on Saturday.

Earlier, top Sena (UBT) leaders, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and others met to plan the party's future strategy in the aftermath of the ECI's shocking order on Friday, which sparked a major political uproar in the state.

Meanwhile, thousands of supporters from Mumbai and other parts of the state gathered outside Thackeray's family home, 'Matoshree,' carrying banners and posters in his support and raising slogans in his favour, before Thackeray came out to greet and speak with them.

Thackeray is understood to have told all leaders and workers to get serious, and fully prepare to tackle all the barbs that the Shinde faction may hurl at them in the coming days including during the Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature.