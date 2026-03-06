Shiv Sena (UBT) Celebrates Shiv Jayanti With Grandeur At Thane’s Masunda Lake |

Thane: The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, known as Shiv Jayanti, was celebrated with immense fervor and devotion across Thane. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Thane district unit organized a grand tribute ceremony at the historic equestrian statue of the Maratha warrior king located at Masunda Lake.

The atmosphere was electric as hundreds of Shiv Sainiks gathered, chanting "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji," turning the lakefront into a sea of saffron. Leading the tributes, Thane District Chief Kedar Dighe, City Chief Anil Gadhwe, and Liaison Chief Naresh Manera offered floral wreaths to the Maharaj’s statue, symbolizing the party's commitment to his ideals.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Prominent Leaders: Attendance included Rekhatai Khopkar, Sangeeta Salvi, and several other district organizers from the Women’s Wing.

Unified Tribute: Leaders and party workers from various wings across Thane gathered to take a collective pledge to follow the path of righteousness and courage laid down by the Maharaj.

Also Watch:

Cultural Vibrancy: The celebration featured traditional fervor, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the city.

Speaking at the event, senior office-bearers emphasized that the teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remain the guiding light for their social and political endeavors. The event concluded with a renewed resolve to serve the citizens of Thane with the same spirit of "Swarajya."

