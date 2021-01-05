Shiv Sena to hold meet for Gujaratis ahead of BMC elections 2022

Eyeing on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic body polls in Mumbai and adjoining areas, Shiv Sena will hold meet for Gujaratis in Mumbai.

As per the leaflet issued by Shiv Sena, the meet will be held on January 10 under the leadership of Shiv Sena leader Hemraj Bhai Shah. It will be held at Navanit Gujarati Samaj Hall in Jogeshwari West.

The party has stated that the program aims at creating awareness in Gujrati voters in Mumbai ahead of civic body polls and appealed them to attend the program. It has also assured that all the norms related to COVID-19 pandemic will be followed.

The leaflet which started with Mumbai ma jalebi fafda, Uddhav Thackeray Aapda, has a message for all the Gujrati voters in the city. A rough translation of the message is as follows:

Elections for the ten municipal corporations including BMC will be held in February 2022. This election is going to be held in a very different situation. Shiv Sena has snatched the power from BJP, and BJP is upset due to it. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been doing his job perfectly. He is also doing his best to preserve the harmony among religions in Maharashtra. He managed to battle with the corona crisis. BJP leaders are not able to digest this and they have vowed to pull down the saffron flag of Shiv Sena from the BMC. Hence for Shiv Sena, this election is very prestigious and thus the party has organised this meet to unite and awaken its Gujrati voter.

Check out the letter here: