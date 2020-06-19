Shiv Sena targets PM Modi; says sacrifice of soldiers will become meaningful if those who blame Nehru do some introspection

In an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley, the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece, Saamna, termed the incident as the biggest attack on self-esteem and integrity of India.

It also went on to state that "if those who used to blame Pandit Nehru do some introspection, the sacrifice of 20 soldiers will become meaningful."

"Chinese soldiers surrounded, kidnapped, and brutally beat them up with barbed sticks in the Galwan valley. Indian soldiers were not attentive and were suddenly attacked by Chinese soldiers. Earlier, the Pakistani army had beheaded our soldiers in Kashmir. Then we were all screaming that we would bring ten heads instead of one," read the editorial.

"Now the Chinese monkeys brutally killed 20 of our soldiers. More than 150 soldiers are seriously injured. Prime Minister Modi has now called an all-party meeting in a hurry. Modi had earlier said, 'India will never compromise on integrity. If someone tries to provoke us, we will give him a befitting reply'," the editorial said.

"The Prime Minister is also saying, 'India will protect its self-respect and every inch of land. Modi says, befitting reply will be given if provoked. 20 soldiers were brutally martyred. Is this not provocation enough?" it asked.

In a strong message to China after the incident, Prime Minister Modi had earlier said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated and asserted that sacrifices of Indian soldiers will not go in vain.