Shiv Sena supporter attempts suicide over Maha drama

A 45-year-old Shiv Sena supporter allegedly attempted suicide here apparently upset over the formation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Police said Ramesh Balu Jadhav was in an inebriated condition and could have taken the step under the influence of alcohol.

This incident happened in Digras city of Yavatmal district on Saturday. Jadhav, a resident of Washim district of the state was visiting Digras when he heard the news about the formation of BJP government and allegedly slashed his wrist with a blade.