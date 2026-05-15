Shiv Sena Row: SC Slams Politicians Over Remarks On Delay In Symbol Dispute Hearing; Lists Matter For July 30 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Friday took serious note of public remarks made by political leaders over the delay in hearing the Shiv Sena symbol and party name dispute that has remained pending since the 2022 split within the party.

According to Bar and Bench, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi criticised the trend of parties seeking adjournments in court and later accusing the judiciary of not hearing the matter.

“When the matter is listed you say give a date and then you go to the media and make statements. I will not take this lying down. Be very careful,” the CJI observed during the hearing reported Bar and Bench.

The court’s remarks came after recent statements made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut regarding the prolonged pendency of the politically sensitive case. Raut had questioned why the dispute had remained unresolved for over three years despite repeated listings before the apex court.

He had also raised concerns over the Chief Justice appearing on a public stage alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai while the case involving the Shiv Sena symbol and party name was still awaiting final hearing.

Representing the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat informed the Bench that the matter could be completed quickly if the court allocates sufficient time for arguments.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi later requested the court to schedule the matter during the final week of July. Responding to the submissions, the Bench clarified that its primary concern was the nature of public comments being made against the judiciary while the matter remained sub judice.

Rohatgi agreed with the court’s observations and stated that such public remarks against the judicial process were inappropriate and should be avoided by all sides involved in the dispute.

The Supreme Court subsequently directed that the matter be listed for hearing on July 30.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/