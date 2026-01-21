Shiv Sena Office-Bearer Attacked In Kalyan; Viral Video Triggers Law & Order Concerns

Shiv Sena Leader Attacked in Kalyan, Video Goes Viral |

Kalyan: A shocking incident has rocked Maharashtra’s Kalyan city after a Shiv Sena office-bearer was allegedly attacked in full public view, sparking widespread outrage and raising serious questions over the city’s law and order situation. The brutal assault, captured on camera and now widely circulating on social media, has sent shockwaves through political circles and local residents alike.

Attack Caught on Camera, Victim Hospitalised

According to preliminary information, Shakti Rai, a Shiv Sena functionary, was assaulted by four to five attackers on a public road. The assailants allegedly used a weapon during the attack, inflicting a serious head injury on Rai. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have described his condition as stable but serious.

The graphic video of the assault, which surfaced shortly after the incident, quickly went viral, prompting swift action from the police.

Salary Dispute Emerges as Possible Motive

Initial investigations suggest that the attack may have stemmed from a salary dispute. Rai reportedly runs a private security agency, and two employees allegedly had pending wages even after the agency’s contract period had ended. The disagreement reportedly escalated, following which the two employees, along with their associates, are accused of carrying out the violent assault.

Police Launch Probe, Hunt for Accused Underway

Following the circulation of the video, the police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused. Officials indicated that a criminal case is likely to be registered shortly, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Read Also BMC Mayor Post Lottery Puts Political Math On Hold

Also Watch:

Political Ripples and Law & Order Questions

The daylight attack has reignited concerns over public safety in Kalyan, with opposition leaders and political observers questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement in the city. The incident has also triggered intense discussions within political circles, given the victim’s association with the Shiv Sena.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to rely heavily on CCTV footage and the viral video to identify and arrest the attackers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/