Shiv Sena not responsible for delay in government formation: Sanjay Raut to governor Koshyari

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena parliamentarian and spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, on Monday said during his meeting with the governor, he said the Sena is not an obstacle in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra.

“Sena is not responsible for the ongoing confusion, and for the fact that the government is not yet being formed,” Raut told the media after the meeting in Monday evening.

Raut met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, along with state minister Ramdas Kadam (in pic). Raut has challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government and prove the majority on the floor of the House during the ongoing tussle over power sharing in the new government.