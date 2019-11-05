Shiv Sena not responsible for delay in government formation: Sanjay Raut to governor Koshyari

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena parliamentarian and spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, on Monday said during his meeting with the governor, he said the Sena is not an obstacle in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra.
“Sena is not responsible for the ongoing confusion, and for the fact that the government is not yet being formed,” Raut told the media after the meeting in Monday evening.
Raut met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, along with state minister Ramdas Kadam (in pic). Raut has challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government and prove the majority on the floor of the House during the ongoing tussle over power sharing in the new government.
Reportedly, the Sena has demanded equal distribution of cabinet berths and the post of the chief minister for two and a half years each on a rotational basis.
Raut told mediapersons that the governor gave hime a patient hearing in the hour-long meeting. He also maintained that his visit to the governor was out of courtesy and was not intended to have any political discussions.
“Advising the governor on anything will be an insult to his position. Whoever has the majority will form the government,” Raut added
Asked about a speculation that the Sena may support BJP if Devendra Fadnavis is not made the chief minister, Raut stated, “Sena has neither made any such demand nor the party has heard of anything like that.”
Notably, the Sena leader has gifted books to the governor penned by party supremo and founder late Bal Thackeray and the present party chief, Uddhav Thackeray.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)