Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacks ED after it attaches properties of Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law, says 'will neither bow nor break'

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday attacked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after it attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law.

Attacking the ED, Raut said law enforcement agency is only taking action in states where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in power.

"Shridhar Madhav Patankar is our family member, his relation is not limited to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. ED has been taking tremendous actions in states where BJP is not in power," news agency ANI quoted the Shiv Sena MP as saying.

"Looks like ED has closed its office in other big states like Gujarat. Everything is happening in Maharashtra. Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee is also being harassed. But neither Bengal will bow, nor Maharashtra will break," he added.

Raut further slammed the BJP and said, "Maharashtra's public knows well about the Thackeray family... this is a dangerous start of dictatorship. Winning in 4 states doesn't make you the ruler of the country. We're ready to go into jails but we're also ready to fight for freedom for this country's democracy."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the case?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore in the case of M/s Pushpak Bullion, one of the Group companies of Pushpak Group. The said attachment includes 11 residential flats in Neelambari project in Thane belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd (owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray).

Earlier, Enforcement Directorate, had recorded money laundering case against Pushpak Bullion and group companies on March 06, 2017, under the provisions of PMLA for allegedly laundering money in the post-demonetisation period and has already provisionally attached immovable and movable properties of Pushpak Bullion to the tune of Rs 21.46 crore belonging to Mahesh Patel, Chandrakant Patel, their family members and companies controlled by them.

"Subsequent investigation revealed that Mahesh Patel had siphoned off and layered funds of Pushpak group concern M/s Pushpak Realty in connivance with Nandkishore Chaturvedi (Accommodation Entry provider). M/s Pushpak Realty Developer in the garb of sale, transferred funds to the tune of Rs 20.02 crore to the entities controlled by Nandkishore Chaturvedi after layering it through various connected/ unconnected entities," the agency officials claimed in a statement.

"Nandkishore Chaturvedi who operates a number of shell companies further transferred the money through his shell company M/s Humsafar Dealer Private Limited in the garb of extending unsecured loans in excess of Rs 30 crore to M/s Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiri Pvt. Ltd. Thus, the money siphoned off by Mahesh Patel in connivance with Nandkishore Chaturvedi was parked in the real estate projects by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd," the agency officials claimed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:51 PM IST