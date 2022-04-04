Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urges union minister to stop circulation of textbook elaborating merits of dowry and remove it from curriculum

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has urged the Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to immediately stop the circulation of the ''Textbook of Sociology of Nurses'' elaborating on the merits of dowry and also take it off the curriculum. "It is appalling how such derogatory and problematic text remains in circulation and that a textbook elaborates the merits of dowry. It actually exists in our curriculum and is a shame for the nation and constitution. I have appealed to the minister to have the textbook off the curriculum as well as circulation and review all existing textbooks by a panel of experts,’’ she said.

In a letter, Chaturvedi said it has been found that a book called "Textbook of Sociology for Nurses’’ by author TK Indrani lays down "merits and advantages’’ of the dowry system. This book is part of the curriculum for the second year B SC students.

"One of the so-called advantages, as stated, is that because of the burden of dowry, many parents have started educating their girls, When the girls are educated or even employed, the demand for dowry will be less. Thus, it is an indirect advantage,’’ said Chaturvedi quoting the author.

"Another point says ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys,’’ stated the Shiv Sena MP quoting the author.

"It is extremely unfortunate that we have such outdated ideas prevailing despite dowry being a criminal act. It is even more concerning that students are being exposed to such regressive content and no action has been taken so far. Such reinforcement of the dowry system is offensive and should be actioned upon immediately,’’ said Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi has appealed to the minister to take strict measures in this regard and ensure that in future such anti-women content is neither taught nor promoted, especially the academic institutions and that the textbooks are reviewed and approved by a panel.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 05:36 PM IST