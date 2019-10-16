Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar injured in attack at poll rally in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was injured when an unidentified man attacked him with a knife in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village in Kalamb taluka.

During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said.