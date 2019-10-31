Shiv Sena Mouthpiece accuse BJP of ‘use and throw’

Mumbai: A beleaguered Shiv Sena on Thursday, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of enacting “use and throw” policy with them.

In an editorial published in the Sena mouthpiece - “Saamna”, Sena said, the BJP broke all its ties with the Sena, after putting a spectacular show in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Now after the Assembly polls, it is trying to renact this 'use and throw' policy.

“Whatever was decided between the two parties that helped to form the alliance between our parties, prior to the Lok Sabha elections, should be honoured,” said the article.

After emerging victorious in the recent Assembly polls, both the Sena and BJP are fighting over the power sharing formula to form the new government.

The Sena has demanded an equal number of ministers in the cabinet along with the Chief Minister's post, on rotation of two and half years each. This formula, the article claimed, was decided prior to the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May and was the basis of their alliance.

The BJP refutes claims of sharing CM’s post

The article further stated, “Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis clearly affirmed, all ministerial posts will be equally shared by both the parties. Also, if the CM post is also not shared as decided, we need to rewrite the syllabus of political science.”

The article also stated, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the possibility of any alliance materialising between the Sena and BJP appeared bleak, hence the agreed formula should be followed.

The editorial also took a jibe at the BJP legislators who wore saffron turbans during the legislators' meeting, on Wednesday.

“Saffron turbans are associated with the Sena. One cannot borrow the inspiration of saffron just by wearing it,” said the article.