Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik moves privilege motion against Republic TV's editor Arnab Goswami

Mumbai: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday after Shiv Sena legislator moved a privilege motion against Republic TV for allegedly insulting the Chief Minister, ministers and members of the house and running a media trial where the anchor, editor and promoter Arnab Goswami projects himself as judge and gives ruling. Such behavior attracts breach of privilege of the members of the state legislature and therefore Sarnaik urged the deputy speaker Narhari Zirval to accept the motion and take necessary action against Republic TV.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab supported the motion and said the house is supreme and the insult of its members cannot be tolerated. He also recalled the past instances when the journalists were punished for breach of privilege and argued that Arnab Goswami deserves similar punishment.

When Parab was making his argument the opposition BJP members started shouting slogans. Parab questioned them whether they support Goswami making sweeping and alleged derogatory statements against the members of the legislature. He gave an example when a police hawaldar was suspended from the service for allegedly insulting the Prime Minister.

The opposition continued shouting slogans. The ruling members swung into action and retorted opposition.

Undeterred by opposition's interruption, Parab urged the chair to use his discretion and accept the motion. He also called for taking stern action, including summoning Goswami in the house. Parab said as the committee for discussing the privilege motion does not exist, the chair has a right.

Zirval in his ruling said the decision will be taken as per the stipulated rules on the privilege motion.