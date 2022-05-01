Shiv Sena is pro-Hindutva, does not have to tell to people again and again, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Amid Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at BJP and MNS reiterating that Shiv Sena does not have to tell people again and again that it is pro-Hindutva as the party has never quit it. Thackeray said the Centre should take a decision on banning the use of loudspeakers not just in mosques but in other religious places as per the Supreme Court order. He was referring to Uttar Pradesh government’s move to remove loudspeakers from the mosques in a bid to raise the awareness of the noise pollution.

Thackeray without naming his estranged brother and MNS chief Raj Thackeray clarified that he was not paying attention to new players of Hindutva for lack of his consistency on the issue. ‘’Rake up the Marathi issue and later shift to Hindutva. The people of Maharashtra have seen such gimmicks. If it is free entertainment, why not watch it?’’ he asked. His statement came on a day when Raj Thackeray addressed a rally at Aurangabad, his third rally after Dadar and Thane criticising Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Thackeray chose to target BJP also when it had organised a Booster Dose rally in Mumbai today.

‘’All will have to follow the decibel levels (as per the Supreme Court order),’’ said Thackeray.

‘’Don't think Hindus are ignorant. Hindus speak many languages in our country. Needless to say, we are Hindus. Why different flags have to be used (referring to MNS’ move to shift to saffron flag), we (Shiv Sena) have not changed the flag,’’ said Thackeray.

Thackeray said during the pandemic the government work did not come to a grinding halt. ‘’ Farmers contributed to the economy. The pace slowed but did not stop. We went ahead in every field.

Maharashtra Chief Minister is consistently ranked 5th in the survey. The credit goes to the employees whose contribution was crucial for the state,’’ he noted.

Thackeray took a swipe at BJP and MNS for firing salvos against the state government instead of showing courage to praise its good work. ‘’Instead of showering praise, they (opposition) accused the state government for corruption and failure in law and order. This is the time to give support to the people in Maharashtra when the state economy is reviving and normalcy is being restored,’’ he opined.

Thackeray admitted that he has been missing a healthy and cordial relationship with the opposition which was present between arch rivals Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. ‘’Similar dialogue is not there,’’ he said.

Thackeray strongly justified his rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism against the MVA government for not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel. ‘’The aim was not to mislead the people. Ours is a three party government. People will decide in the election whether it is right or wrong. Until then, don’t make desperate attempts to overthrow the government,’’ he said.

On recent revelation by BJP legislator Ashish Shelar about an alliance among BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena decided in 2017 but did not materialise, Thackeray said he was not aware of ‘’hidden developments.’’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 07:29 PM IST