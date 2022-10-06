Shiv Sena Dussehra Rally: Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde urges Uddhav Thackeray to not drag his child in his criticism

Shrikant Shinde with his son Rudransh |

In an emotional letter to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and MP Shrikant Shinde urged him to spare targeting his one and half year old son Rudransh in speeches. The trigger for Shrikant Shinde’s letter was Uddhav in his speech on Wednesday said, ‘’Father is chief minister (Eknath Shinde)Son, an MP (Shrikant Shinde) and grandson (Rudransh) is now eyeing the post of corporator. Let him grow up.’’

However, Shrikant Shinde in his letter, which he posted on his Facebook Wall, said, ‘’Politics will continue. Criticism will continue. But don't drag an innocent child into it. This is a sin. Don't own that sin. please.’’ He told Uddhav ‘’Just remember, the curse of a mother who loves her baby with her life is the strongest, and this is the Maharashtra of Hirakani who does whatever it takes for the baby. A fraction of that diamond is still everywhere.’’

‘’I am writing this letter to you today with a very distressed heart. This letter is not from the 'special son' of Hon'ble Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde but from the 'father' of Rudransh Srikant Shinde, an innocent, little one-and-a-half-year-old. Yesterday our - Shiv Sena's Dussehra meeting was held in BKC grounds with a bang. You also took your meeting in Shivaji Park. Presenting one's political position, criticising the opponent will happen in politics. I have no objection to that. How did you advertise your gathering? Listen to the thoughts of burning Hindutva and so on,’’ said Shrikant Shinde. ‘’I just want to ask you, does it suit your fervent Hinduism to drag a one-and-a-half-year-old child into your speech?’’ he asked.

‘’Referring to my Rudransh, you made the statement that 'he has his eye on the post of corporator'. Uddhavaji, did you not think anything when you said that the eyes, which are filled with only innocence and overflow with purity, are fixed on the chair? When you are Chief Minister, you call yourself 'Kumtub Pramukh', (Family head) don't you? So the head of the family is the marketer of young souls?’’he asked. He said that he respected Balasaheb Thackeray and the late leader also used to criticise the opponents fiercely but he never made derogatory comments.

‘’Uddhavji, my father is the Chief Minister of the state, I am an MP; But at the end of the day, we are human beings with flesh and blood and feelings. Do you have any idea how shocked our family was by your statement yesterday? Actually, this is very personal, but I feel compelled to say it. Hearing what you said yesterday, both the baby's mother and grandmother were extremely hurt. Intimidated. Tears welled up in his eyes,’’ said Shrikant Shinde. He added, ‘’They are wondering how a politician can say such things about a child whose walking, babbling, laughing and giggling is a gift from God, and I don't have the answer. Do you have any?’’ he asked.

‘’This is the real language in the mouth of a former chief minister? Can any civilized person, sensitive person say that? Can we think let alone speak? Uddhavji, how much it hurts the mind. And I have no doubt that every father in the state will feel the pain that I have expressed in this letter. The family for which we sacrificed our lives. How painful it would be if a prominent member of the same family would make such a comment about our little one,’’ said Shrikant Shinde.

''Uddhavji, you will also become a grandfather in the future. You will appreciate your beloved grandchild. Seeing the innocence in their eyes will fill your heart with joy. Imagine, Uddhavji, what will happen to you and your family if someone says what you said yesterday about your grandson. God willing, no one should talk about them, this is my - a father's - heartfelt wish,'' said Shrikant Shinde.