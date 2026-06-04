Shiv Sena Appoints Former MP Anand Paranjpe As Maharashtra State Organization Chief

Former MP Anand Paranjpe has been given charge of Shiv Sena's statewide organisational expansion and grassroots strengthening efforts | X - @Shivsenaofc

Thane, June 4: In a major organisational expansion, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has officially appointed former Member of Parliament Anand Prakash Paranjpe as the party’s State Organisation Chief (Rajya Sanghatana Pramukh) for Maharashtra. The formal appointment, issued from the party’s central headquarters, designates a fixed tenure of one year for the leadership role.

The decision was finalised under the direct mandate of Shiv Sena Chief Leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to the official appointment letter signed by Shiv Sena Party Secretary Sanjay More, Paranjpe's operational jurisdiction will encompass the entire state of Maharashtra.

Paranjpe tasked with statewide role

In his new position, Paranjpe has been tasked with a vital mandate to actively propagate the core Hindutva ideology championed by the late party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, alongside the teachings of the revered leader Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.

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The party high command expressed firm confidence in Paranjpe’s administrative capability to spearhead robust grassroots growth, emphasising an inclusive approach to unite regional factions and fortify the party's foundational structure over the next twelve months.

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