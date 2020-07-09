Shiv Bhojan scheme extended for another three months

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, took a decision to continue the subsidised Shiv Bhojan meal at Rs 5 per plate across the state for another three months. Although the meal was charged at Rs 10 per plate, since March 30, it was offered at Rs 5. The government reduced the price so that people, especially migrants, affected by the lockdown could take benefit of it.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave approval to extend the scheme for another three months. The cabinet has also approved additional expenditure of Rs 6 crore for the same.

The Shiv Bhojan thali (meal) was launched from January 26 as per the Common Minimum Programme finalised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

The scheme has been implemented by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, which is headed by NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

A Department officer told the Free Press Journal, “Till date, a record 1,08,92,076 plates were served under the scheme. Over a lakh plates are served daily. The government has set an ambitious target of 5 lakh plates to be served daily under the scheme.”

In a related development, the cabinet also gave its nod to provide subsidised food grains to Above Poverty Line (APL) orange ration card holders for July and August. These ration card holders are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme. The decision was taken to help these ration card holders during the present COVID-19 pandemic. The government distributes 3 kg wheat at Rs 8 per kg and 2 kg rice at Rs 12 per kg to APL card holders. The cabinet has cleared Rs 28 crore for the same.