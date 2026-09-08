Shirdi Sai Sansthan Invites Applications For Kirtankars, Pravachankars Across India | X - SSSTShirdi

Mumbai: The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, has invited applications from candidates for appointment as Sai Kirtankars, Sai Pravachankars and Sai Kathakars across states and Union Territories to propagate the teachings of the saint.

The trust has announced 51 posts across 36 states and Union Territories. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have three posts each, while Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have two posts each. Punjab, Haryana and the remaining states and Union Territories have one post each.

Eligibility and experience criteria

According to the terms and conditions, candidates should have knowledge of Shree Sai Satcharitra, the life and teachings of Shree Saibaba.

Appointments will be made on an area-wise basis, taking into account the candidate's language skills. Applicants should have at least 10 years' experience in propagating Sai Baba's teachings in their local language.

Candidates should not have any criminal proceedings pending against them and are required to submit a police verification report along with their application.

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Duties and honorarium details

The appointed personnel will conduct Sai Pravachans, Sai Kirtans, Sai Satsangs and Sai Katha programmes. They will be required to conduct a minimum of five Sai Pravachans or Sai Kirtans, or two Sai Katha sessions of three days each, every month. The honorarium will be paid after submission of a monthly activity diary.

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