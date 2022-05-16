Shipping & Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visits JNPA, inaugurates DFC Compliant Rail Yard

Navi Mumbai: Sarbanand Sonwal, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port, to ­­inaugurate DFC Compliant Rail Yard constructed and the recently renovated Administration Building at JNPA.

He also launched the First Sustainability report and reviewed various infrastructure and developmental projects at the Port.

On the occasion, Sonowal stated, “Congratulations to JNPA for successfully stepping into 33rd year. JNPA plays a very significant role in all the initiatives like PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Sagarmala, MIV 2030, among others by MoPSW. The dedication and contribution of JNPA over the last three decades has resulted in it being a globally recognized port.”

Apprising the Union Minister, MoPSW, on the various projects, Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPA, said, “There are several ongoing infrastructural and other developmental projects, green port initiatives at JNPA that will result in an increase in J N Port’s business and eventually boost the nation’s EXIM trade. All our projects align with the ministry’s initiatives enabling multimodal connectivity, reduction in logistics cost and ease of doing business.”

He added, “I am delighted to share that we have released our first sustainability report for the financial year 2020-2021 to showcase our efforts towards environmental protection and sustainable development. We are taking all the necessary measures to maintain the ecological balance.”

JNPA is committed to contributing to the nation’s economic growth trajectory. The Port has been consistently working to break down barriers to the movement of goods and services and support deeper integration into global supply chains by providing the best mechanisms and being the Port of choice.

ALSO READ Mumbai Port Authority in talks with Union ministries to ease e-visa for cruise passengers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:07 AM IST