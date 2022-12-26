Sheezan Khan was in touch with many girls, says actor Tunisha's kin

Tunisha Sharma and co-star boyfriend Sheezan Khan | Instagram

Mumbai: Relatives of deceased actor Tunisha Sharma on Sunday said her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan, an accused in her alleged suicide case, was in touch with several girls while he was in a relationship with her.

Pawan Sharma, the maternal uncle of Tunisha Sharma, said the family members are in deep shock after the incident.

"We cannot believe that Tunisha is no more. She used to live with her mother in the Indraprastha building on Mira Road. She used to look after everything. I have full faith in the police. Whoever is the accused should be punished," Pawan Sharma told ANI.

"Even after being in a relationship with Tunisha and living together, Sheezan used to keep in touch with many girls. This left Tunisha stressed and in depression. On December 16, Tunisha came to know that Sheezan was cheating on her and after this, she had an anxiety attack. Tunisha's mother also spoke to Sheezan and asked him why he came so close and then left Tunisha suddenly when he was not serious. This was not right," he added.

Pawan Sharma further informed that actor Tunisha Sharma's last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mira road area.

The Waliv Police on Sunday said the post-mortem reports of the deceased actor have specified 'hanging' as the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police recorded statements of 14 people, so far, in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case.

"Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha and Sheezan Khan had an affair. They had a break-up 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference here

The ACP further said: "Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint and the accused, Sheezan, was arrested and later produced in court which sent him to four-day judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death as hanging. She hanged herself with a bandage." A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code after his 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star was found dead on the show's sets.

He was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday.

At the court, Sheezan's lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media saying, "He (Sheezan Khan) was been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless." Adding that the investigation into the matter is underway, ACP Jadhav further clarified that no other angle of love jihad or blackmailing has, so far, come to the fore.

"The investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's and the deceased's phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or 'Love Jihad', as of now," the ACP siad.

Tunisha, who also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3', was found dead on the sets of a TV serial.

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot.

Police said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step was her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back.

Tunisha's mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted.