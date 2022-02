The CBI has sought 14-days time from a Special CBI court to file its reply on accused Indrani Mukerjea's application seeking an investigation into her claim that her daughter Sheena Bora, who was believed to have been killed, is alive.

Mukerjea had claimed that a jail inmate had told her about meeting Sheena in Kashmir.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 01:04 PM IST