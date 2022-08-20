Sheena Bora murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai

Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai | File

Bombay High Court on Saturday granted bail to Sheena Bora murder accused turned approver Shyamvar Rai. The bail was given for parity as all other accused, including Indrani Mukerjea, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, have been granted bail.

Shyamvar Rai was Mukerjea's driver who was allegedly involved in the murder.

Court permits Mukerjea to furnish surety from Thane

Earlier in July, a special CBI court has permitted prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, her mother Indrani Mukerjea, to furnish a surety from Thane.

Indrani had made a plea for the same. Earlier, she had approached the court for extending time to furnish surety and said that her contacts with persons she knew personally have broken.

As per her bail conditions, she is supposed to find two local persons to stand surety for her. She said that it will take her time to furnish sureties and hence sought eight weeks to fulfil the condition.

More about Sheena Bora murder case

On May 18, the SC granted bail to Indrani, observing that she has been in custody for six-and-a-half years, which is “too long a time” and also that the trial is not likely to conclude soon. Peter had got bail from the high court in 2020.

As per the prosecution’s case, Indrani conspired with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and murdered her daughter Sheena with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai. Sheena was allegedly drugged and strangulated in a car by Indrani and Khanna and her body disposed of in a suitcase in the Pen area of Raigad district.

Indrani was arrested in 2015 and chargesheeted as accused for offences punishable under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sheena was born out of Indrani’s previous relationship. Indrani allegedly did not approve of her close relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, Peter’s son from his first marriage.