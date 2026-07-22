Sharmila Thackeray Confronts Mumbai Police During NEET Protest At Shivaji Park, Dares Cops To 'Touch Protesters Again' |

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray's wife, Sharmila Thackeray was seen confronting Mumbai Police personnel during a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Tuesday, as demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak intensified in support of the ongoing agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Videos of the protest have since gone viral on social media.

In the visuals, Sharmila Thackeray is seen sitting alongside students and protesters before engaging in a heated exchange with police personnel. During the confrontation, she questioned the police over their handling of the demonstrators and dared officers to 'touch them again,' expressing anger over the alleged treatment of protesters.

Amit Thackeray Backs Supporters During Protest

MNS leader Amit Thackeray was also present at the protest and was seen sitting with the demonstrators as they raised slogans demanding action over the alleged examination irregularities.

The protest was organised in support of students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Demonstrators also called for a fair investigation into the controversy and accountability for those responsible.

The agitation in Mumbai comes as protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi have gained support from various parts of the country. Activists have been demanding a judicial probe into the alleged examination scam, reforms in the examination system, and action against those involved.

Addressing the gathering, Sharmila Thackeray said students deserved justice and demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities. Protesters also sought a CBI investigation into the NEET paper leak, arguing that the issue directly affects the future of lakhs of students and requires an impartial inquiry.

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