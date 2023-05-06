Sharad Pawar's explanation on why he withdrew his resignation as NCP chief: 'We are uniting opposition'

PTI

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, justified his decision to rescind his resignation as party president by stating that it would be inappropriate to step down with Lok Sabha elections scheduled within a year.

Will not be right to step aside at this time: Pawar

“I didn't realise that my party would react so strongly to my resignation. Many national-level leaders also requested me to take my decision back. General elections are due within a year. So, it will not be right to step aside. We are working on uniting the opposition,” the senior politician told news agency ANI.

“I had thoughtfully prepared myself to be relieved from the responsibility of the post of national president. I still have 3 more years in Parliament and I was of the view of building a good team in the future which could take the responsibility of NCP at the state and country level. So I thought of stepping aside and giving an opportunity to the next generation”, Pawar went on to add.

Pawar had withdrawn his resignation on Friday

After making a dramatic announcement of his resignation, the 82-year-old leader announced on Friday that he would be retracting his resignation as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party.

“I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)," he said in a statement on Friday.

'Pawar play' amid rumours of possible split in NCP

Hours after a committee appointed by him to select his successor turned down his resignation, Pawar reversed his decision. The panel consisted of senior leaders, including his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar, who are reportedly contenders for the top post in the event that he had insisted on stepping down.

After leading the party for 24 years, the former union minister had chosen to resign amidst rumors of a revolt within the party. There were allegations of some MLAs planning to abandon the NCP and join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state alongside Ajit Pawar. The BJP is allied with the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the government. However, Pawar's nephew, Ajit, has publicly announced that he will remain with the NCP for as long as he lives.