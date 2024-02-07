'Sharad Pawar Phoenix, Will Rise From Ashes': Jitendra Awhad On EC Awarding NCP Name & Symbol To Ajit Pawar Group

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission's decision to award the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the split-away faction of Ajit Pawar, vowing to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Calling the veteran politician a 'phoenix' who will rise again, Awhad said, "This was going to happen. We already knew this... Today he (Ajit Pawar) has choked Sharad Pawar politically... Only Ajit Pawar is behind this... The only one who should be embarrassed in this is the Election Commission... Sharad Pawar is a phoenix. He will rise again from the ashes. We still have the power because we have Sharad Pawar... We will go to the Supreme Court."

#WATCH | Delhi: On Ajit Pawar getting the NCP name and symbol, Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad says, "This was going to happen. We already knew this... Today he (Ajit Pawar) has choked Sharad Pawar politically... Only Ajit Pawar is behind this... The only one who… pic.twitter.com/EVeyv9xdXq — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

Awhad also made several posts on social media site X post the EC verdict on Tuesday. In one his his posts, Awhad referred to Sharad Pawar as 'lion' among the pack of wolves. In another post, he took a jibe at Ajit Pawar and said that he could not stay loyal to his uncle, how would he stay loyal to people.

Election commission verdict

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday declared the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP as the real political party, dealing a huge blow to the faction led by party founder Sharad Pawar. The poll body allotted the clock symbol of the party to Ajit Pawar's faction.

The Election Commission resolved the dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), ruling in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar, following over 10 hearings spanning more than 6 months.

The EC has also provided a one-time option to Sharad Pawar faction claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on 7 Feb, 2024.