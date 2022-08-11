Sharad Pawar meets senior party leaders, discusses present political situation & NCP’s organisational elections

NCP chief Sharad Pawar | Photo: PTI

Amid ongoing legal battle between Shinde camp and Thackeray faction and also at a time when the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s functioning has yet to gather a momentum, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday met senior party leaders to review the political situation and also to take stock of the party’s preparations for upcoming urban and rural local bodies in the state. Today’s meeting was attended by leader of opposition Ajit Pawar, state NCP chief Jayant Patil, national general secretary Sunil Tatkare, former ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil and Hasan Mushrif.

A senior party leader, who was present at the meeting, told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The discussion took place on the internal party election slated for September. Also discussed the election of the national and state president apart from the preparation for district wise party elections.’’ Further, he said that it was decided that the NCP will play the role of constructive opposition and raise people’s issues in and outside the state legislature. ‘’NCP will take aggressive posture on the issues faced by the common man including inflation, unemployment and also on the farmers' plight,’’ he added.

NCP chief has directed the senior leaders to hold press conferences in Mumbai to flag off the common man’s issues.

Meanwhile, state chief Jayant Patil said that the party legislators will raise a number of issues faced by farmers and common man during the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature starting from August 17 in Mumbai. ‘’The Shinde-Fadnavis government has expanded the cabinet after 40 days while there has been no portfolio allocation yet. This apart, the panchanamas of the agriculture affected by heavy rains and floods have yet to be completed and the announcement made yesterday about financial aid was too inadequate," he added.