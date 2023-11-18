Sharad Pawar-led NCP Faction Appoints Chandrakant Ramdas Patil As Navi Mumbai District President

NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, extended their gratitude to Chandrakant Ramdas Patil on his appointment as the Navi Mumbai District President | Amit Srivastava

In a gesture of congratulations and appreciation, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, extended their gratitude to Chandrakant Ramdas Patil on his appointment as the Navi Mumbai District President. The felicitation happened at Mathadi Bhavan, Navi Mumbai, organized by the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport, and General Workers Union.

Former corporator of Navi Mumbai and Joint General Secretary of Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport, and General Workers Union, Patil, received accolades from prominent leaders of the NCP, including former MLA Narendra Annasaheb Patil, who is also Chairman of Annasaheb Patil of Economically Backward Development Corporation (Ministerial Rank).

During the felicitation ceremony, Narendra Annasaheb Patil expressed his good wishes for Patil's success in his new role as the Navi Mumbai District President. He emphasized the significance of the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport, and General Workers Union in playing a pivotal role, even as responsibilities within the political party increased.

Gulabrao Jagtap, the working president of the union, extended his congratulations to Chandrakant Ramdas Patil on behalf of the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport, and General Workers Union and Mathadi Workers-Watine. The event, held at Mathadi Bhavan, witnessed the participation of various union officials, including Public Relations Officer Poptrao Deshmukh, who moderated the proceedings.

