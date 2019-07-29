Sharad Pawar drive to protect flock

Mumbai: For the first time in his political career, NCP leader Sharad Pawar is possibly feeling boxed in – pummelled on all sides by saffron forces. Even as Pawar launched a scathing attack on the BJP for precipitating a near-crisis in his party, there was a three-pronged attack to keep him in his place.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis politely asked him to introspect why leaders were deserting the NCP, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan was scathing and said the party had lost confidence in Pawar’s leadership.

Keeping up the pressure, Mahajan claimed as many as 50 legislators were in touch with the BJP. Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, in turn, blamed Pawar’s family-oriented politics for the exodus.

Speaking with reporters at Pune, Pawar alleged that the ruling alliance was using government agencies to intimidate the Opposition.

“Those in power are taking the help of agencies such as Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, CBI and ACB to compel leaders from other parties to join them,” he said. “They are being blackmailed and threatened to switch loyalties,” he asserted.

“The CM and the state government ministers have only one task at hand – to wean away leaders of other parties. They are making phone calls to leaders and asking them to jump ship,” the NCP president said. “This happened with Chhagan Bhujbal.

The decision on Maharashtra Sadan was taken by the Maharashtra Cabinet, but Bhujbal was singled out. Not a single penny from the state exchequer was spent on the project.

Now, the BJP national president conducts meetings in the same sadan,” Pawar tweeted. He also rubbished reports of possible defection by Shivendra Singh Raje Bhosale, Rahul Jagtap and Sangram Jagtap.

“Shivendra Bhosale met me on Saturday and chatted for one and a half hour. He clarified he was not quitting the party. Sangram Jagtap and Rahul, too, telephoned me, saying they are not leaving the party,” Pawar said.

He added that Dilip Sopal, who did not attend the interview for party ticket from Barshi, was with him at the book release function.