Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of finishing off regional allies, backs Nitish Kumar for snapping ties with saffron party

Sharad Pawar | (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: On a day when Nitish Kumar dumped BJP and took the oath for the eighth time as Bihar CM, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been at the forefront to mobilise non-BJP parties ahead of 2024 election, on Wednesday accused the saffron party of finishing off its regional allies gradually. Pawar supported Nitish Kumar’s decision to snap ties with the BJP. He congratulated Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

‘’No matter how much BJP leaders criticise Nitish Kumar, he has taken a wise step. He took the decision anticipating the crisis the BJP was planning to bring on. I think he made a wise decision for his state and party," Pawar said.

‘’One more speciality of the BJP is that it joins hands with a regional party at the time of elections, but ensures the ally wins fewer seats. It happened in Maharashtra also," Pawar claimed. ‘’When a similar picture was being witnessed in Bihar, the CM of the state got cautious well in advance and took the decision to snap ties with the BJP, he said.

Speaking regarding Shiv Sena, Pawar claimed the BJP was planning how to weaken the Shiv Sena and create a division in the party. ‘’Today, the BJP is planning how the Shiv Sena can be weakened by creating a division in the party, and present Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and others helped," he added.

In doing this, the Shiv Sena was attacked by the party which was once its ally, he said. A similar picture was being seen in Bihar. Nitish Kumar, of the JD(U), and the BJP contested the last Assembly elections together, he added.

On the two Shiv Sena factions staking claim over the party's symbol, Pawar criticised Eknath Shinde-led rebel group, saying that the 'bow and arrow' belonged to the Shiv Sena founded by Bal Thackeray, and it was "not right to snatch" the symbol away from it. He recalled that ‘’When I had differences with the Congress, we formed a separate party, the Nationalist Congress Party with clock as the poll symbol. We didn't ask for their (Congress party’s) poll symbol and didn't create any row.’’

‘’It is not right to take away the symbol of a political party or create a debate over it as late Balasaheb Thackeray had adopted it (symbol) since the inception of Shiv Sena and which is something rooted in the minds of the people of Maharashtra," said Pawar. He added that if Eknath Shinde or others want to take a different stand, they can definitely form their own party and have their own symbol.

Without naming Shinde, Pawar said if he takes the stand of increasing the controversy by doing something or the other, the people will not support him.

Pawar's party was a constituent of the previous Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, which collapsed in June this year following a revolt by Shinde and 39 other legislators.

Commenting on the BJP national president JP Nadda’s recent statement that the BJP will survive while others ruled by families will finish, Pawar said, ‘’From this statement, one thing is clear, which was also the complaint of Nitish Kumar, that the BJP finishes off its allies gradually." Citing an example, Pawar said a party like the Akali Dal was with them (BJP). "Its leader Prakash Singh Badal was with them, but today the party is nearly finished in Punjab," he added.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and BJP were together for several years, he pointed out.