Shapoorji Pallonji lodges complaint against one for misusing company to dupe job seekers

The Colaba Police registered an offence against an unidentified man after Shapoorji Pallonji lodged a complaint for allegedly misusing details of the company in order to dupe job seekers.

According to the police, a company official, Sanjeev Deshpande, who works in the Human Resources department of the firm, lodged the complaint.

As per the complaint filed by Deshpande, on September 14 last year, he had received an email on his official email ID. "The sender had stated that he was selected for a job in the said company and that an online interview was also scheduled. The mailer had sought more clarity on this through his email. Deshpande informed him that he made enquiries within the organisation and found that he was not selected for job in any of the departments," said a police officer.

He added, within a few days, two more persons contacted the company informing them about their 'selection'. "The company then sought more information from the victims and learnt that some fraudsters are misusing the company's name, logo, stamp, contact number, prepared bogus job recruitment letter and contract letters and shared them on email with the victims while offering them jobs. The accused also prepared bogus email ID of the company. The company has shared details of the bank accounts in which the victims had deposited money and we are probing further," the officer said.

"We have lodged a police complaint in the matter and have also taken several measures on our own to curb this issue. We have put out a disclaimer on our website asking job seekers to beware from fraudsters. We have also put up a recorded audio message on our boars lines in this regard," Deshpande told FPJ.

The Colaba police have registered a case under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Copyright Act.